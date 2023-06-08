Naseeruddin Shah recently grabbed all the entertainment headlines when he made a shocking revelation about using his Filmfare trophies as a door handle for his farmhouse’s washroom. His revelation has been receiving mixed responses from netizens and celebs. It was reported that Manoj Bajpayee took a dig at Naseer over his statement, and now the actor has clarified.

Manoj has always been a great admirer of the veteran actor and he’s one of Manoj’s inspirations in joining the film industry. However, after Naseer’s shocking statement about Filmfare trophies, Manoj said Filmfare is a like a dream to him, which was reported as his subtle dig at Naseer. Thankfully, the Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai actor has cleared the air around this alleged war of words.

Making a clarification on Twitter about Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Kya yaar ! Please listen to what I said in response to what’s my memory of filmfare awards! It was not an answer to anyone!” In another tweet, he said, “Meri aukaat nahi ki main Naseer bhai se uunchi aawaz mein bhi baat kar paun! Kya-kya samachaar kahaan kahaan se.”

Here’s the tweet:

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Lallantop, Naseeruddin Shah revealed, “When I built a farmhouse, I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards.”

Days after this statement caught our attention, Manoj Bajpayee told Times Now, “Filmfare has always been like a dream to me. I have grown up watching Filmfare, and I used to enjoy watching it. People getting recognition is an amazing part being done there. Filmfare is like one of the biggest moments of pride and achievement. It is the most valuable part.”

