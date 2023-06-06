Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out Naseeruddin Shah As A "FLAW Lobby" For Saying "Sindhi, Of Course, Is No Longer Spoken In Pakistan"

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri is among the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood. He has given several blockbusters in his career and has won various accolades for them. Apart from being a filmmaker, he is also known for his controversial remarks and speaking out his heart. As a video of Naseeruddin Shah speaking about Pakistani languages is making rounds on the internet, Agnihotri slammed the Taj actor and mentioned how he gave away false information.

Vivek’s last outing was The Kashmir Files which spoke the truth about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. Soon after the movie was released, it left the viewers divided and sparked a debate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naseeruddin Shah is currently promoting the new season of his web series Taj: Reign of Revenge and giving away interviews. During one such chat, the actor talked about the number of languages that are spoken in Pakistan. Sharing his views, he said, “They have Balochi, Dari, Saraiki, Pashton… They have got all… Sindhi, of course, is no longer spoken in Pakistan.”

Vivek Agnihotri reshared the video via his official Twitter handle and called out Naseeruddin Shah for his statements. The filmmaker shared a screenshot, which read, “Sindhi is an Indo-Aryan language spoken by about 30 million people in the Pakistani province of Sindh, where it has official status.”

Sharing the fact, Vivek Agnihotri slammed Naseeruddin Shah as a “flaw lobby.” He wrote, “FACTS ARE NOT FACTS if coming from FLAW lobby.”

FACTS ARE NOT FACTS if coming from FLAW lobby. https://t.co/Yd8FEZ1xkI pic.twitter.com/5Ossh8IACd — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 6, 2023

Several Twitter users sied with Agnihotri and reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s comments. While one wrote, “‘Sindhi, of course, is no longer spoken in Pakistan..’ WTF, Shah Ji?” another talked about Shah’s film Khuda Key Liye and penned, “Isn’t he the one who acted in an apologist movie; very rich coming from him!”

A third user slammed Shah and wrote, “And I thought the host/anchor has some knowledge and wisdom. But even talented minds like him don’t question based on the facts.”

“Shows how much knowledge he has,” wrote a fourth one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Called A ‘Global Scam Artist’ For Marrying Nick Jonas In An Editorial & Later The Actress Subtly Slammed It By Saying “It’s Not Even In My Stratosphere”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News