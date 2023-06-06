From past some time, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in the news owing to the rough patches in her personal life. The actor has been in a mudslinging divorce procedure with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui and has fighting over the custody of their children. Now amid all the chaos, the actress has made her new relationship Insta official. Scroll down for details.

After speaking about her new found love, Aaliya had earlier spilt the beans on her relationship and stated she that she met the new love of her life, who’s from Italy and they met in Dubai. Now in the latest update, the star wife has made her relationship official and posted a loved-up pic.

Taking to Instagram, Aaliya Siddiqui shared her photo with her new boyfriend, whose name she hasn’t mentioned and asked fans, if does she not have the right to be happy. She wrote in the caption, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled Aaliya Siddiqui and called her gold digger referring to her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddqui. Commenting on her photo, a user wrote, “Ye nawaz bhai ko blackmail kr ke paisa loot kr Maze kr rahi hai.” While another said, “Nice is liye itna sab drama ki …. Shame on you.”

A third user wrote, “kahee is relation ki wja se hi tou phle wala khatre mai ata tha?”

A fourth one said, “Nawaz bhai use karke fekdiya Jo usne ab use karra ha hai.”

A fifth one wrote, “Be careful bro she’s a gold digger . Get out from her before it’s too late.” “aapko poora haq hai, Nawaz ko aapne bahut time pehle hii de Diya, woo sudharne waala nahi hai,” wrote sixth one.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Aaliya Siddiqui’s new found love? Do let us know.

