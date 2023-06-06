Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, has surprised one and all by posting an impressive total during the opening weekend at the Indian box office. The film, with practically zero buzz, has amassed a healthy total for its genre, and many are giving credit to the ‘buy one get one’ ticket offer for such a performance. This scheme is said to cause a huge loss to the producer as he has paid the amount of free tickets from his pocket. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 2nd June, ZHZB opened to favourable reviews from critics as well as the audience. After taking a decent start, the film grew over the weekend and posted a healthy total of over 20 crores. The young audience is liking the light-hearted entertainer and the free ticket scheme is working a big time among the viewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per an entertainment portal, for the ‘buy one get one’ scheme, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s producer Dinesh Vijan has paid an amount to provide free tickets, reports ETimes. Yes, you read that right! Vijan has suffered a dent in its pocket of 5.30 crores nett (6.25 crores gross) to support the offer by paying for 2.5 lakh tickets. This amount accounts for free tickets during the opening weekend.

It is learnt that this offer on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was even practised on Monday and is expected to close from today onwards. Again, during the second weekend, the scheme is expected to get implemented. It is estimated that by the end of the offer, 3 lakh free tickets would be given for free, accounting for a 7.50 crores loss for the producer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story Box Office Day 31: Adah Sharma Starrer Does Well, Next Stop Is 240 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News