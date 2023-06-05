Even though films around it are doing well, The Kerala Story managed to have good numbers coming over the weekend with a constant rise in collections. On Sunday, the film collected 2.05 crores more, which is further rise in numbers over 1.40 crores that it had accumulated on the previous day. 2 crores as a figure is always meant to a better bet and that’s what it has done so far, so it’s pretty remarkable.

The total of the film now stands at 236.22 crores and now it’s less than 4 crores away from the next milestone of 240 crores from the box office. Of course it will eventually reach there in the coming weekend and from there it would be about bringing in as much as it can before the close of run.

From here, Adah Sharma starrer will score under 1 crore mark on a daily basis for the first time ever, though there could be rise in numbers on Saturday and Sunday with a crore mark hit again. If not Saturday then Sunday will definitely see this happening again, which would be quite good since that would be the 6th Sunday. The film may well manage to stay in theatres for a stipulated eight week run before it makes its way to OTT.

All time blockbuster.

