In 2017, Karan Johar launched his autobiography titled ‘An Unsuitable Boy’. The memoir, which was promoted by many celebs of the industry, is about the chronicles of the celebrated filmmaker. Soon after it was launched, it became the talk of the town for all the shocking revelations he made in the book. Amongst all these, one was also from the sets of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ that revealed how Shah Rukh Khan distanced himself from Hrithik Roshan. Scroll down.

In his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, KJo spilt the beans on Hrithik Roshan being ignored on the K3G sets because of the ego clashes. Well, the primary reason was the humongous success of his debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, which had released around the same time. KJo also mentioned that owing to major box office success, the Greek God was considered the next thing in Bollywood.

Speaking about being ignored by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Kajol, Karan Johar wrote In his book, The Unsuitable Boy, “It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh’s films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there. The negativity that crept in was not justified or correct, and it was really sad. I felt Hrithik was the only one during the course of the shooting who needed a little hand-holding. See, the Bachchans didn’t have that equation with him.”