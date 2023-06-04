The lines between world cinemas are blurring. Over the last several years, we have seen top Bollywood stars like Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and more make their way West and feature in Hollywood films. But a question some lovers of B’wood have is – will Shahid Kapoor also go to America for films?

Well, in a recent conversation, the actor got candid about it and said that he doesn’t want to make a Hollywood debut just for the sake of it. Read on to know what ‘exciting opportunity’ he is waiting for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with News18 Showsha, Shahid Kapoor was candid about Hollywood, whether or not he wants to enter the film industry, and what kind of projects he would like to do. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor answered, “I’m comfortable here, let me be honest.” He then added, “I have worked here for 20 years, so I love my fraternity, and I love our films. I feel very comfortable here.”

Shahid Kapoor continued, “Having said that, I’m here to do good work. So on one hand you’re saying Hollywood, I’ll say the reverse thing… If somebody offers me a Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam movie and if I feel there’s a great role to do and it will satisfy me as an actor, I’ll go do that. I don’t want to say that is to be aspired towards and this should not be aspired towards. I don’t think that’s right. If you are chasing performance and caliber, I wouldn’t want to go to Hollywood and do some trash. That’s not what I would want to do.”

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor further added, “Abhi mere ko Hollywood mein break mil gaya hai… kuch bhi kar lo… Nahi! There has to be a certain feeling from inside. You should feel inspired, excited and challenged to do something then language should not be a barrier. But language is a genuine thing. Some people are good at making a transition, but some people are not. It’s not easy to do that. So, you also have to be honest with yourself with all those things. If I get an opportunity, I’d go anywhere. Just give me something exciting. I just did OTT. I don’t care.”

Shahid Kapoor’s next is the action thriller Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will release on June 9 on JioCinema.

Do you want to see Shahid Kapoor in a Hollywood film? Let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Javed Sheikh Calls It An Honour To Play Shah Rukh Khan’s Father In ‘Om Shanti Om’ & Gets Brutally Trolled By Pakistanis For Having Zero ‘Self-Respect’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News