Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met is an evergreen romantic film that has left a mark in people’s hearts. It is still being helmed as one of the iconic films of Bollywood and the characters are still etched in people’s minds. Kareena’s Geet became an inspiration for many with the way she expressed self-love; it even changed the grumpy and pessimistic Aditya in the film. Recently, in an interview, Shahid spoke about their celebrated movie.

For the unversed, Shahid and Kareena’s film was directed by Imtiaz Ali and was released in 2007. At the time of the film, the duo reportedly broke up and the film became one of their most successful films. The film was re-released this year after sixteen years on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and is still running successfully. Now, let’s find out what Shahid had to say about his co-star Kareena and what his takeaway was from working with her.

In this day and age of remakes certainly, fans would want to know whether their favourite film will get a remake or not. Most importantly, who will be playing the leads? The leads are still as fresh as a daisy in the audience’s minds. Shahid Kapoor gave an appropriate answer to that in a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan. When Kanan, the host, asked him about who could play the leads if Jab We Met got remade, Shahid answered, “I cannot comment on my role, but for Geet, I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice.”

I think we all agree that Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met is irreplaceable. There’s no one else who can or could have played Geet the way she did. Similarly, he spoke about the magic of Imtiaz Ali, said how he made the film so relevant, and he thinks there has been no love story like it has been made after that. He even called the film his DDLJ and said, “It is iconic.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also spoke about the film’s sequel, whether there’s a possibility or not. Shahid said, “It really depends on the quality of that script. So if there is a script that demands a sequel, and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say, ‘man this will be better than the original this can match up to the original,’ I would do it, but if I feel it’s not and I’m just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do then I feel that that ‘why are you doing it, don’t do it’.”

