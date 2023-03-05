Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen dancing in a red lehenga as he was performing alongside Nora Fatehi in Atlanta.

Akshay and Nora are touring the US with his The Entertainers tour. A clip has been shared where the duo could be seen shaking a leg while entertaining their fans.

The video shows Akshay Kumar starting his act by donning a red lehenga over his black outfit. He is joined by Nora Fatehi in a short red shimmery outfit, he removes the lehenga to step out in a shimmery black blazer and black pants. The two are seen dancing on Main Khiladi Tu Anari, from his film Selfiee.

Netizens weren’t very impressed with the viral video. Many trolled Akshay Kumar in the comments section.

A user wrote, “FILM se to paise aa nhi rahe to aise he Paise Kamao”

Another commented, “Bas yahi dekhna baki tha”

“Akshay Kumar kab apni umar ki tarah act karega. Beti lag rahi hai uski,” a comment read.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee recently hit the theatre sceens. The film turned out to be a box office disappointment.

Selfiee is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, ‘Driving Licence’, the film revolves around a rivalry between an RTO Inspector and a prominent actor.

