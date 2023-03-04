Bollywood blinds were quite a trend back in the day. There have been several rumours about actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif among others that revealed details way before they themselves announced it. The latest report now suggests that a leading Bollywood producer is all set to get divorced from his wife but she’s demanding whopping 600 crores for settlement. Scroll below for more details!

This is not the first time such news about the rumoured couple has made the rounds. Previously also, self-proclaimed critic KRK claimed that the wife had been staying in a hotel room and refuses to deal with multiple affairs that the renowned personality has been indulged in.

A report by the verified Twitter handle @BollywoodKiNews now claims, “A big producer and actress wife agreed for divorce. Lawyers negotiations are going on because wife is asking ₹600Cr for divorce settlement. Many girls accused that producer during #MeToo time! And According to rumours, producer is dating a Morrocan actress also.”

Interestingly, KRK has also retweeted this news, which seems to be an update of his last tweet that read, “Breaking:- One big producer’s wife has left his house and staying in a hotel. She is angry because of multiple affairs of producer husband and asking for divorce. I am loving it.”

Netizens have been making their wild guesses in the comments sections. But they are also in disbelief about the massive 600 crores divorce settlement sum.

A user wrote, “Only 600Cr?? Hrithik ki wife ko bhi 500cr mile the ..km se km 1k cr to hone hi chahiye”

Another joked, “KRK?? But his aukaad is 2 Rs…”

A big producer and actress wife agreed for divorce. Lawyers negotiations are going on because wife is asking ₹600Cr for divorce settlement. Many girls accused that producer during #MeToo time! And According to rumours, producer is dating a Morrocan actress also. — BollywoodKiNews (@BollywoodKiNews) March 3, 2023

