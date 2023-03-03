At a time when marriage was considered to be a sacrament, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s parents Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor called splits after spending seventeen years together. However, they chose not to divorce. Speculations were rife that the yesteryear actress didn’t appreciate Randhir’s carefree outlook on life.

Babita looked after her daughters and served as a support system for them as they pursued their careers in acting. Now 35 years later the estranged couple has reconciled. The two are now back together under the same roof taking care of each other.

As per the latest report from ETimes, Randhir Kapoor and Babita are residing together once more. The actress from Haseena Maan Jayegi moved into Randhir’s opulent Bandra home. Their children, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are ecstatic that their parents are once again sharing a home. The narrative claims that the pair have been cohabitating for the previous seven months.

For the unversed, Babita Kapoor was supposed to start living with Randhir Kapoor in 2008. But, Randhir made it obvious that it would not happen soon. Babita relocated both of her girls with her when she left the RK bungalow (in Chembur) in the middle of the 1980s and began live in an apartment in Lokhandwala. There was reportedly never any animosity between the two of them. No matter what the situation, Babita was always there for Randhir and never wavered in her responsibilities to the Kapoor khandaan.

Previously, Randhir Kapoor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and talked as to how his romance with Babita started. Randhir admitted that while he was letting time pass, he was dating his ex-wife Babita. But, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, his parents, stepped in and planned their wedding.

