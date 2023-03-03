Earlier today, the makers of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film Bheed unveiled its teaser. While many fans of the filmmaker and the cast poured in love, some called out the makers for comparing the migration of workers during COVID to that of the 1947 Indo-Pak partition. And Hansal Mehta is having none of it.

The filmmaker took to Twitter a while ago and slammed those calling the upcoming film ‘absolutely ridiculous’ ‘personal propaganda’ and more. Read on to know what he had to say.

After the makers of Bheed dropped a teaser video, trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “So #Bheed compares Covid Lockdown in India with Partition of India in 1947 .. Absolutely RIDICULOUS… Wondering why our prominent production house & actors become part of #AnubhavSinha personal propaganda which brings hate for the industry.” He added, “Because of such attempts, entire industry faces the wrath of common public…This provides wings to boycott & cancel culture. Sorry I don’t support this.” Coming out in support of the Bheed, Hansal Mehta commented on the tweet by simply writing, “So you’ve seen the film I suppose.”

So you’ve seen the film I suppose. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 3, 2023

In another tweet, bashing Bheed, the critic added, “You have the right to show the plight of migrants during lockdown but u can’t compare the pandemic with India Pak partition which happened on a religious line. #AnubhavSinha is putting India in bad light through #Bheed & no nationalist with any political ideology should support this.” In response to this Hansal Mehta quoted his tweet writing, “Let’s hear the political ideology you espouse in your tweet sir. Mine supports free speech and expression. My ideology supports inclusivity and is one that is open to criticism and debate.”

Let’s hear the political ideology you espouse in your tweet sir. Mine supports free speech and expression. My ideology supports inclusivity and is one that is open to criticism and debate. https://t.co/1h5iplmPBS — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 3, 2023

In a third tweet, the critic added, “I fully support films based on the suffering of our migrants’ labor but you can’t compare the pandemic circumstance with India’s partition. Even developed countries like America & UK lost millions of their citizens to Covid. Intentions of this film #Bheed is deplorable.”

Absolutely sir. I fully support films based on suffering of our migrants labor but you can’t compare the pandemic circumstance with India’s partition. Even developed countries like America & UK lost millions of their citizens in Covid.Intentions of this film #Bheed is deplorable. https://t.co/MHQ8wKxIHo — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 3, 2023

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Bheed stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 24, 2023. It focuses on the events of workers’ migration during the 2020 lockdown and compares it to the 1947 Partition.

