Shraddha Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Love Ka The End, has become one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. The actress is celebrating her 36th birthday today and many of her fans were snapped outside her residence in Mumbai. A video from there is going viral on social media for a different reason.

Kapoor is currently busy promoting her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar the film is all set to hit the big screens next week. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film will bring together Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the silver screen.

Shraddha Kapoor wore a casual ensemble of a white shirt, blue trousers, and a bright yellow coat as she celebrated turning 36. As she attempted to take as many photos as possible with the admirers and sign autographs, the actress left her hair loose.

Shraddha was seen asking her followers to be cautious due to the crowd in a video clip published by a paparazzo account as they sought for selfies with her. One fan tried to place their baby on the top of her car to which Shraddha immediately said, “Aaram se, aaram se… arey aisa mat kijiye… baccha mat rakhna please.”

As soon as the video went viral on social media, several netizens thronged to the comment section praising Shraddha Kapoor for showing concern for her fans and caring for the safety of the child in the comments. A fan wrote, “Bachche ki safety (red heart emoticon) bout khoob” while another said, “Most amazing and genuine girl of Bollywood.”

Many slammed the fan for treating the child carelessly in such a crowd and said, “Ajeeb log hai chote se bachhe ko kya nacha rahe hai”, Another user wrote, “kyu bheed bhaad k place mei ese bacche ko utha utha k yaha waha kr rhe h?”

