Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous celebrities around the globe. With a massive fan following and her reach, she was once approached to perform at the IPL tournament. However, due to high demands, the organisers axed her performance at the inaugural gig. The list of her demands reportedly included a private plane and dozens of hotel rooms for her huge entourage, including her stylists, assistants and chef.

The officials were disgusted by the demands and later signed American rapper Pitbull and replaced JLo. Interestingly, the feud included SRK as the managers blamed his company for the controversy. Read on to know what actually happened.

As per the sources of the New York Post, the demands made on behalf of Jennifer Lopez were outrageous. “She effectively priced herself out of the event. It was an idiotic move because the audience for this event is huge. It’s like the Super Bowl halftime show. Last year, it drew 56 million viewers,” said the source.

In reply to the report, an official from Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies said “You will see some of the foreign tabloids point to an IPL official for the leak. The event management team at Red Chillies wouldn’t dare do that.” Also, JLo’s manager Medina reportedly sent an angry mail to a member of Red Chillies entertainment alleging that confidential information about the deal was selectively leaked out to the US media.

The report also adds that Jennifer Lopez was upset by Shah Rukh Khan’s camp for trying to tarnish the Hollywood star’s image. However, the official response from Jennifer Lopez did not acknowledge any of these allegations of having such a demand. The representative claimed that the Hollywood star had other prior commitments and could not perform at the IPL inauguration ceremony.

