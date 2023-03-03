American media socialite and personality Kourtney Kardashian recently slammed the netizens for asking her if she is pregnant because of her changed body as an effect of the IVF treatments. On Thursday, Kourtney shared a few images on her social media for her Lemme Purr vaginal health gummies. As soon she shared those behind-the-scenes pictures, one of the netizens commented whether she was pregnant or not. Kourtney took the time to shut them all down like a queen. Scroll below to know more!

For the unversed, Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, tried to have kids through in vitro fertilization or IVF but stopped after getting failure after several attempts. The couple who got married to each other for the third time are proud parents to three children. Sometimes the netizens unknowingly say things that need to be corrected and schooled. It is one of those times when the media personality took it upon herself to educate them on certain this thing.

The viral pictures that created all the ruckus show Kourtney Kardashian in an all-yellow ensemble. She is wearing a cropped sweater with vinyl pants and yellow heels. She shared those pictures on Instagram, and as soon as she did that, one of the users commented, “Is she pregnant?” She shared the pictures on her Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian slammed the user by taking time out of her busy schedule to reply to that comment. She wrote, “The after-effects of IVF.” She further added, “I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies, and it’s not spoken about much. also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?” Meanwhile, Kardashian has deleted her Instagram post, but you can see the alleged pictures below:

Kourtney Kardashian via Instagram: “Um pequeno por trás das câmeras da minha campanha @lemme Purr 🐱” pic.twitter.com/c5YEwK0z2R — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) March 2, 2023

Giving the user a benefit of the doubt, there are many people who are not familiar with the side effects of IVF. Kourtney Kardashian’s comment will at least bring it to the limelight [not like it’s an alien concept, but people do not know a lot in detail about it] and educate the people, especially those who are trying it or want to know more about it. They will be getting a first-hand experience from someone like her.

