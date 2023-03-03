Over the past few months, DCEU’s new Co-CEO James Gunn has become one of the most influential, controversial and sensational names that every now and then hit the headlines for all the possible reasons. Ever since he announced some severe changes in the DC plan, fans have been bashing James Gunn and Peter Safran left and right. However, unlike Marvel Studios’ CEO Kevin Feige, James has an active social media platform through which he keeps a connection with his fans and often answers their queries.

Recently, a fan bombarded Gunn with some accusations and called him a ‘professional liar’. However, now the director and Co-CEO of the DC universe responded to the tweet and shut it down with his explanation. Scroll below to know what happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the DC fans took to Twitter and called James Gunn a “professional liar”, pointing at his previous interview where Gunn told the media that Ben Affleck won’t be directing Bold and Brave. Responding to this, the director tweeted, “For years it’s been my commitment to the fans that I will never lie to them… and I never have. I’d be very curious about what it is you think I’ve lied about.”

Check out the Twitter spat here:

For years it’s been my commitment to the fans that I will never lie to them… and I never have. I’d be very curious about what it is you think I’ve lied about. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 2, 2023

Furthermore, the user stated that James Gunn had also told the media that he won’t run DC and don’t want to make Superman films – then it’s all a lie. To this, James clapped back at the user and wrote, “Neither of those were lies. I was offered Superman but did Squad instead. A few years later I saw how to tackle Superman & took it on. I didn’t want to be the sole CEO of DC, but when they came & offered it to me AND Peter I said yes because I could focus on the creative side.”

Earlier back in March 2022, James Gunn had shared that he doesn’t want to work with any popular characters, rather he is “much more drawn to taking less popular characters and telling their stories.” When a fan mentioned in January 2022 after James Gunn took over DC, whether he would want the jobs of former DC Films President, the director had said “Thanks for that compliment… but I would never want Walt (at DC) or Kevin (at Marvel’s) job.”

Well, it seems James Gunn had a change of heart then. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: What Is Selena Gomez’s Net Worth In 2023? Not Much, Just About 5X Of Hailey Bieber!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News