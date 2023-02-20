DC Universe has been tumultuous since the powers shifted to James Gunn and Peter Safran. It has been a hot boiling bed of fans’ waves of anger since the ousted Henry Cavill as Superman, but now Gunn had made some clarifications regarding the same and also revealed that he has been working on Superman Legacy since before he got appointed. Read below to know what Gunn said and what awaits the DC lovers.

Cavill‘s Superman last appeared in Justice League as we’re talking about a full-length role, not any special appearances. After the release of Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, Henry’s end credit scene and the actor’s official announcement made his fans ecstatic, only to fizzle out soon after Gunn and Safran scrapped out tons of existing projects and actors, including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Recently, while answering to fan queries on Twitter, one of the users asked him, “Hi James, could you please clarify this? Is this referring to Man of Steel 2 with Cavill that you now changed to Superman Legacy, or was Superman Legacy a different project altogether?” To this, Gunn replied, “Superman Legacy was always a separate project.” Following that, another user wrote, “Gotcha. I think there was some confusion being you said Superman Legacy was there before you and Peter came in.” To this, James gave the most definitive answer, which he wrote, “It was. I was hired to write Superman Legacy over six months ago.”

It was. I was hired to write Superman Legacy over six months ago. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2023

Through James Gunn’s reply, it is evident that the new Superman project was in the works before, and furthermore, it proves that it was never meant to be a part of Zack Snyder‘s DC Universe, leading to the conclusion that Henry Cavill was never meant to play that version of the character.

Another thing that keeps coming back is whether he fired Henry Cavill or not. In a report by Movie Web, James Gunn quoted, “We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast. For me, it’s about who I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry.” He also mentioned, “I like Henry; I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s getting d—ed around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry for a number of reasons.”

With the announcement of the new DC slate of projects, James Gunn and Peter Safran have clearly shown they have a completely new and different plan for the cinematic universe and for better or worse, the fans could only wait and watch what unfolds in the future.

