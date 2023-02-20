Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder; the phrase is absolutely correct, but then again, there are people who are just beautiful in everyone’s eyes, like the gorgeous blue-eyed Alexandra Daddario. She has got the height, the figure [obviously, she works hard for it], and the acting skills; she’s an entire package. Her photographs are some of our guilty pleasures, and no not in a perverted way but from the point of view of fashion. And today, we bring you a throwback picture of Daddario that is entirely surreal and STUNNING!!!

Alexandra is quite active on his social media accounts, giving us a peek at her personal and professional life through them. The gorgeous actress doesn’t shy away from posting sensuous and bold pictures of herself. Let’s look at the throwback picture of her now.

This picture was taken at the Emmy awards last year, and Alexandra Daddario turned heads with her sheer one-shouldered gown. Alexandra wore a vintage-styled Dior ensemble. The dress was decorated with rhinestone tassels and pearl ornamentations. The lower portion of the sheer gown had numerous pleats that were not heavy at all but rather quite delicately arranged. The one-shouldered gown matched beautifully with the actress’ skin tone and looked very classy indeed.

See her look posted on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Daddario Lovers (@alexandra_daddario_lovers)

For accessories, Alexandra Daddario wore a pair of leaf-shaped earrings and a ring on her finger. For makeup, she went for a sheer foundation. Her eyebrows were well-groomed, and her lips bold red, giving her entire look the much-needed splash of colour and saving it from becoming too bland. Lastly, she carried a n*de-coloured clutch to complete her ensemble. Alexandra‘s had short-styled hair that was ironed straight, which gave her a very chic vibe.

In another picture, Alexandra Daddario stood sideways, which gave us a better with her flawless back exposed and the curves clearly accentuated; she literally looked like a beauty who walked down the heavens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Daddario Lovers (@alexandra_daddario_lovers)

Tell us your thought about this breathtaking look of Alexandra Daddario in the comments:

