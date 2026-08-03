Karan Aujla’s Net Worth 2026 (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Karan Aujla is an Indian singer, songwriter, rapper, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of ₹108 crore in 2026, according to GQ India. He has built his fortune through hit songs, live concerts, brand endorsements, his record label, and the clothing business.

Karan Aujla has become one of the well-known names in Punjabi music over the last ten years. In this time period, he has grown from composing songs for other musicians to releasing songs like Tauba Tauba, Softly, Winning Speech, and Nothing Lasts.

Who Is Karan Aujla? Career Overview

Karan Aujla, whose real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla, hails from Ghurala, Ludhiana. He started his career as a songwriter with Jassie Gill’s track ‘Range’ from his Replay album. Slowly, he gained recognition when his songs like ‘Property Of Punjab’, ‘Yaarian Ch Fikk’, ‘Unity’, and ‘Alchohol’ started becoming chartbusters.

Karan’s songs were also included in the UK Asian chart. Plus, he was mentioned in the list of Spotify’s Most Popular Artists in the Punjabi Music Industry. Needless to say, he built an enviable net worth through his singing career, brand endorsements, concerts, and business ventures.

Karan Aujla’s Net Worth: How Did He Build His Fortune?

According to GQ India, Karan Aujla has an estimated net worth of ₹108 crore in 2026. His wealth comes from music royalties, concerts, songwriting, business ventures, and brand endorsements.

Music & Concerts: Music is the most significant source of Karan Aujla’s wealth. As per reports, he charges ₹7-8 lacs for one song and live performances, but since he is gaining popularity with each passing day, concerts have become his primary source of income now. With the success of his songs, he has been able to earn money through music royalties, streaming platforms, and concerts. Aujla earns around ₹15 lacs every month, and his annual income is estimated at around ₹8 crore.

Business Ventures: Karan Aujla also owns a record company called Geet MP3 and a clothing brand called Hukam Clothing. The ‘Goin Off’ singer reportedly charges around 7 to 8 lakh for his songs and concerts. According to a news report in CA Knowledge, Karan’s estimated net worth is 108 crore. His monthly income is around 15 lakhs, while his yearly income is jaw-dropping 8 crore.

Luxury Homes & Cars

The ‘Nothing Lasts’ singer owns a luxury residence in Canada, British Columbia’s Surrey region. Karan Aujla is also fond of hoarding luxury cars in his collection. He is the proud owner of a Lamborghini Aventador and Rolls-Royce Phantom. Like his contemporaries, Diljit Dosanjh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, AP Dhillon, and Hardy Sandhu, Karan Aujla is among the highest-paid Punjabi artists in the Indian music sphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Aujla (@karanaujla)

Karan Aujla’s Net Worth Over Time

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 2019 66 crore One of the fastest-growing Punjabi music artists through singles and songwriting projects 2020-2021 75 crore Earned through music royalties and live performances 2022 91 crore Released his single Way Ahead EP 2023 100 crore Earned through global tours and albums like Making Memories 2024–2026 108 crore Released chart-topping songs like Tauba Tauba, Softly, and Winning Speech

The figures above are estimates based on publicly available reports, industry analyses, and career milestones.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Does Ranbir Kapoor Own The Most Expensive Bollywood Home In Mumbai? Find Out Where It Ranks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News