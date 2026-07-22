Bigg Boss: Salman Khan Is The Biggest Winner of The Show When It Comes To Salary (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar has become synonymous with Bigg Boss. The show almost seems incomplete without his presence. He has been part of the show since 2010. Despite his commitment to his movies that keep him occupied, the actor has turned up year after year for Bigg Boss. Fans of the show eagerly await Weekend Ka Vaar to see Salman Khan size up the contestants and give them a reality check.

Salman Khan’s Salary For His Debut Season

The superstar turned host for the first time in 2010 for the controversial reality show. For his debut season, the superstar was reportedly paid 2.5 crore per episode. He would shoot for 2 episodes in a day and earn 5 crores. For the first three seasons, he was paid the same amount. He hiked his fee thereafter when Khan proved himself as an irreplaceable host with his swagger.

Salman’s Salary For The Previous Season

In season 19, Khan reportedly earned 300 crore for the entire season. That’s right, the actor signed a contract detailing his fee for the entire season. This was despite the actor’s absence from a few episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar due to work commitments and security concerns. The past year, the actor has also been following security protocols after bullets were fired at his Mumbai residence.

If calculated from season 4 to season 19, the actor witnessed a 328% increase in his remuneration.

Salman Khan’s salary growth from season 4 to season 19 (All amounts are approximate based on media reports)

Bigg Boss 4: 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 5: 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 6: 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 7: 150 Crore

Bigg Boss 8: 154 Crore

Bigg Boss 9: 120 Crore

Bigg Boss 10: 150 Crore

Bigg Boss 11: 154 Crore

Bigg Boss 12: 210 Crore

Bigg Boss 13: 620 Crore

Bigg Boss 14: 410 Crore

Bigg Boss 15: 350+ Crore

Bigg Boss 16: 300+ Crore

Bigg Boss 17: 200 crore

Bigg Boss 18: 250 crore

Bigg Boss 19- 300 crores

For the next season, it is rumoured that the actor will receive a much larger sum.

All Bigg Boss Editions To Air Simultaneously in 2026

JioStar recently announced that all editions of Bigg Boss in India will air simultaneously for the first time ever. Apart from Hindi, Bigg Boss is also available in Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bengali. Vijay Sethupathi will be hosting the Tamil version, having taken over from Kamal Haasan. Nagarjuna Akkineni will return for the Telugu version, Kichcha Sudeepa for Kannada, Riteish Deshmukh for Marathi, and Mohanlal for Malayalam Bigg Boss.

For the Bangla edition, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly will be making his debut as host of Bigg Boss. He is the only non-film personality to host the Bigg Boss. Salman Khan will begin shoot for Bigg Boss in late September.

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