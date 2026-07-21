Mohit Raina Joins Rangbaaz 4 ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The Rangbaaz franchise is set to return with a fourth season. After three successful installments, Zee5 has confirmed a new chapter of its popular crime drama series. This time, actor Mohit Raina is stepping into the lead role.

The upcoming season will mark a fresh phase for the franchise. Mohit Raina will headline the fourth season, taking viewers through a new story centered on ambition, power, and the consequences that come with it.

The makers have not revealed the plot details yet, but have hinted that the new season will feature higher stakes and a larger canvas than previous installments.

Mohit Raina Opens Up About Joining Rangbaaz

Mohit Raina, on joining the Rangbaaz franchise, said, “Rangbaaz has built a formidable legacy over the years by bringing audiences compelling stories rooted in power, ambition, and the complex realities of our socio-political landscape. I’m excited to step into this world and be part of a franchise that has consistently redefined the crime-drama genre with its intensity and authenticity. What makes this season especially gripping is the scale of the story. The crime is bolder, and the stakes are higher than ever.”

He further added, “For me, the most fascinating aspect of the character is his transformation – from a young man with aspirations and ideals to someone who commands fear and power, and the emotional cost of that journey. It’s a gritty, layered, and deeply human story that explores how circumstance, ambition, and survival can shape a person’s destiny. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the scale, drama, and intensity that Rangbaaz 4 brings to the screen.”

When Will Rangbaaz Season 4 Release?

While Zee5 has officially announced Rangbaaz Season 4, an exact release date has not been revealed yet. The platform has confirmed that the new season is coming soon. The fourth season will be directed by Ranjan Chandel, who takes over the responsibility of continuing the franchise’s legacy with Mohit Raina leading the cast and a fresh story on the way.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Operation Safed Sagar Trailer Review: Siddharth & Jimmy Sheirgill Bring The Untold Story Of Young IAF Kargil Warriors Promising, “Itihaas Bana Denge Ya Ban Jaayenge!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News