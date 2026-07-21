The India Story ( Photo Credit – File Image )

With the theatrical release around the corner, The India Story is slowly gaining attention for the subject it tries to highlight. The film starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade is based on a subject that affects millions but is rarely discussed in mainstream cinema.

The soon-to-be-released drama is about the effects of pesticide farming and the health issues associated with it. Through its story, the movie seeks to highlight an issue that remains relevant across the country.

The India Story Team Meets FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Ahead of the film’s release, actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, along with director Chettan DK, met FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The meeting was a chance for the team to discuss the film and its essence.

The interaction was about the issues that were discussed in The India Story and how important it is to take such conversations to a wider audience through cinema, said the makers.

Tukaram Mundhe is said to have appreciated the team during the interaction for taking up a subject that deals with public awareness and health-related issues. The makers said the commissioner appreciated the effort to bring the issue to the silver screen and to make people aware of the broader impact of pesticide use on day-to-day life.

More About The India Story

The India Story is a social drama that examines the impact of pesticide farming and its consequences on human health. This film hopes to explore the issue through a story-driven approach while also highlighting a subject that impacts communities across the country.

With Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade leading the cast, the film hopes to spark discussion around an important issue. The India Story is scheduled to release in theaters on July 24.

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