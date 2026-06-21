Actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade have shared an important message highlighting the growing concern of food adulteration and why audiences should watch their upcoming film, The India Story. Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde.

Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade Highlight The Film’s Core Message

In the recently shared video, the actors spoke about the film’s relevance and how it addresses an issue affecting millions of people nationwide. Through its gripping narrative, The India Story aims to shed light on one of India’s most pressing yet often overlooked public health concerns, food adulteration.

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The India Story Tackles Food Adulteration

The film seeks to expose the hidden dangers lurking behind everyday food consumption while raising awareness about a reality that affects countless families. By blending entertainment with a socially significant message, the makers hope to spark conversations and encourage greater awareness among viewers.

The India Story: Cast, crew & Release Date

The project is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, The India Story will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, reaching audiences across multiple regions.

With its powerful theme and strong performances, The India Story promises to be more than just a film; it aims to raise awareness of a critical issue that affects everyday lives while delivering an engaging cinematic experience.

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