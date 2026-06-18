Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the makers of The India Story have finally unveiled the film’s first official poster, following the previously released posters that built curiosity.

The newly launched poster also reveals the looks of Kajal Aggarwal as a determined lawyer and Shreyas Talpade as a concerned father, offering a striking glimpse into the hard-hitting narrative at its core. The poster features a young girl portraying Shreyas’ daughter and powerfully captures the human cost of a crisis that affects millions. Set against the backdrop of the Bombay High Court and a pesticide cylinder in a witness box, the imagery hints at a gripping courtroom battle over the alarming issue of food adulteration.

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The India Story Plot & Storyline

The film shines a spotlight on one of India’s most pressing yet often overlooked public health concerns. Through an intense, thought-provoking narrative, The India Story seeks to expose the hidden dangers behind everyday food consumption while raising awareness of a reality that affects countless families across the country.

At its core, the film, also referred to as The India Story: Slow Poison in progress, dives into a subject that feels both serious and relevant today. What makes this film stand out is its focus. Instead of focusing on a single personal journey, the film examines a much larger issue. It examines the consequences of chemical misuse, especially in pesticide-intensive farming, and how they impact public health. The narrative expands to show a wider crisis that often goes unnoticed.

With a storyline rooted in real-world concerns, the makers aim to strike a balance between compelling storytelling and social commentary. The film is expected to highlight the often-overlooked repercussions of industrial negligence while also questioning the accountability of powerful corporations.

The India Story Crew & Release Date

Backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, the film is further elevated by the work of DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 24th July 2026. The India Story is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages as a worldwide release by Zee Studios.

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