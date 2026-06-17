A few movies have iconic songs that stay with us even as the movie ages. One such forever track is Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from the 2012 film Cocktail, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Back then, the song instantly became a friendship anthem. As the film has been revived with a modern twist and a new cast, the classic song has also received a new version.

Bandhu 2.0 Revives The Spirit Of An Iconic Song

With Cocktail 2, the emotions return in a new form with Bandhu 2.0, featuring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. A fresh version of the beloved friendship anthem has now arrived, promising nostalgia while adding a modern touch for today’s audience.

The newly released track, Bandhu 2.0, aims to celebrate the kind of friendships that stand the test of time. The friendship anthem has been revived. While the music has been refreshed for a new generation, the core message remains unchanged. The track highlights the joy of friendship and the special people who stay by our side through every phase of life.

Bandhu 2.0 Sets The Stage For Cocktail 2

Featuring music by Pritam, Bandhu 2.0 is sung by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The track beautifully captures the essence of friendship, blending familiar emotions with a contemporary sound, making it the friendship anthem for a new generation.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The screenplay has been written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 19, and advance bookings are already underway.

Watch The Song Bandhu 2.0 Here

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