Twenty-five years after Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha created one of the most memorable box-office clashes in Indian cinema; Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol are set to share the screen in Batwara 1947. The film, scheduled for release on August 14, 2026, reunites two actors whose careers have often intersected with some of Bollywood’s biggest milestones.

Back in 2001, Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha were released on the same day, setting the stage for one of Bollywood’s most iconic box-office battles. While Gadar emerged as a historic blockbuster and overshadowed virtually every film of its time, Lagaan was also a major success. The film won widespread critical acclaim, became India’s official entry to the Academy Awards, and elevated Aamir Khan‘s stature, ushering in a new and highly creative phase of his career.

Now, with Batwara 1947 bringing the two stars together rather than putting them against each other, astrologer and Koimoi columnist Vikkramm Chandirramani believes the film is headed for significant success.

“Batwara 1947 will be a major box-office success,” Vikkramm tells Koimoi. “Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan both have powerful birth charts and are currently passing through excellent periods. I believe this film is part of a larger favorable phase for both actors. The next twelve months could bring significant professional developments, major announcements, and important creative collaborations.”

He adds, “The interesting thing is that twenty-five years ago, Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol were competing against each other at the box office. This time, they are on the same side. I believe that could prove to be a powerful combination.”

Sunny Deol’s Comeback & Why The Momentum May Continue

The prediction is noteworthy because Vikkramm had forecast Sunny Deol‘s comeback nearly a year before the release of ‘Gadar 2.’ At the time, there was considerable skepticism within the industry. Many questioned whether audiences would embrace a sequel arriving more than two decades after the original, especially one centered around the Partition. Others wondered whether Sunny Deol, then in his sixties and coming off a series of underperforming films, could still command the box office.

The outcome is now part of Bollywood history. Gadar 2 became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, collecting hundreds of crores at the box office, breaking records, and restoring Sunny Deol to the industry’s top tier.

Vikkramm believes the actor’s resurgence is far from over. He says, “I believe producers and studios will continue to view Sunny Deol as a highly bankable star. His demand within the industry is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future, and I expect him to remain associated with some major projects over the next few years.”

Aamir Khan’s Saturn Phase & The Road To A Potential 2028 Blockbuster

Prior to the release of Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), Vikkramm had predicted a favorable period for Aamir Khan’s career. The film subsequently emerged as a commercial success and gave the actor his first clear box-office hit in several years. Interestingly, Vikkramm Chandirramani sees a common thread running through both actors’ careers. While their professional journeys have followed very different paths, he believes both careers are strongly influenced by Saturn, a planet associated with discipline, perseverance, and rewards earned through sustained effort. “Coincidentally, both Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol have their respective careers signified by Saturn, though it manifests very differently in each chart,” he explains.

In Aamir Khan’s case, Chandirramani believes Saturn is reflected in the actor’s methodical approach to filmmaking and his willingness to completely immerse himself in a role.

“He is known to go to extremes to prepare for his parts, often transforming himself physically,” says the astrologer. “Whether it was playing the wrestling coach in Dangal (2016), portraying a college student in 3 Idiots (2009) despite being in his forties, or building an entirely different physique for Ghajini (2008), the level of commitment is extraordinary.”

According to him, Saturn’s influence is also visible in Khan’s famously selective approach to work. “He usually works on one film at a time and is known for his attention to detail. Saturn is associated with patience, persistence, discipline, and rewards earned through sustained effort. It is not surprising that Aamir Khan has earned a reputation as one of the industry’s greatest perfectionists.”

Chandirramani believes the years ahead could prove particularly significant for the actor. “Aamir Khan is entering a phase in which some of his work is likely to receive significant public attention. I would not be surprised if he delivers one of the defining projects of this phase over the next couple of years.”

He goes a step further with a specific prediction. “I believe 2028 will see Aamir Khan as the lead actor in one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. It has the potential to be a landmark year in his career.”

How Saturn Shapes Sunny Deol’s Unpredictable Box Office Journey

Sunny Deol, however, represents a very different expression of the same planetary energy. “I often describe Sunny Deol’s career with the Hindi proverb, ‘Sau sonar ki, ek lohar ki,'” Vikkramm says. “The saying means that one decisive strike by a blacksmith can achieve more than a hundred delicate blows by a goldsmith. Sunny Deol may go years without delivering a major hit and then suddenly produce a blockbuster that eclipses almost everything around it. Few actors in Indian cinema have demonstrated this pattern as consistently as he has.”

He points to films such as Ghayal (1990), Border (1997), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), and Gadar 2 (2023) as examples of spectacular peaks that arrived after periods of relative quiet. “Saturn tests his patience, makes him work hard and endure setbacks, but when the reward comes, it can be enormous. That has been the story of Sunny Deol’s career.”

With Batwara 1947 still awaiting its first teaser and trailer, audiences have little material on which to judge the film. Chandirramani, however, remains unequivocal. Twenty-five years after Lagaan and Gadar created box-office history as rivals, he believes Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol may be poised to create history once again, this time as collaborators.

About Astrologer Vikkramm Chandirramani

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practicing since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future. His official website is https://www.futurescopes.com.

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