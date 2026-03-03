Sunny Deol is one of the veteran Indian actors who has witnessed their smashing comeback at the box office in the post-COVID era. Before the pandemic, the actor was struggling for a single successful film, but after the pandemic ended, he regained his lost glory. He made a solid comeback with Gadar 2, and while his Jaat underperformed, he scored another win with Border 2. With his latest magnum opus, he also crossed the major 1200 crore milestone globally.

Sunny Deol crosses the 1200 crore milestone in the post-COVID era!

Gadar 2 was underestimated by everyone, and when it arrived in theaters, we witnessed the euphoria of Sunny’s return as Tara Singh. Despite poor reviews, the film made fantastic earnings and grossed a whopping 685.19 crore at the worldwide box office. After the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, the actor was seen in Jaat. It underperformed, yet grossed a healthy 120.6 crore globally.

Border 2 is the third and latest post-COVID release of Sunny Deol. Considering the mammoth expectations, the film underperformed slightly but still did well, grossing 483.25 crore globally. It missed the 500 crore milestone, but did enough to help Sunny cross the post-COVID total of 1200 crore. Combining the global sum of all three films, Sunny’s post-COVID total stands at 1289.04 crore gross. As we can see, the actor needs only 10.96 crore more to reach the 1300 crore milestone, but still, he won’t get there since the film has almost concluded its run.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Sunny Deol’s post-COVID releases:

Gadar 2 – 685.19 crore

Jaat – 120.6 crore

Border 2 – 483.25 crore

Total – 1289.04 crore

Aims for more global milestones

Up next, Sunny Deol has a strong lineup of potential blockbusters. He will next be seen in Lahore 1947, Gabru, Ramayana: Part 1, and Ramayana: Part 2. Of these four films, Ramayana’s two installments are expected to set new box-office records globally and set new benchmarks in collections. For Sunny, they are going to be landmark films.

