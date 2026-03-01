Anurag Singh’s Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2, is nearing the saturation of its box office run. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer is a success, but it will miss 3 major records in its lifetime. Scroll below for the day 37 worldwide update!

How much has Border 2 earned at the worldwide box office?

According to estimates, Border 2 has garnered 482.86 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 37 days. This includes 57.25 crore from the overseas circuit, where the journey has concluded. The remaining 425.61 crore gross is from the domestic market.

T-Series production is now majorly relying on the Indian run. On day 37, it added 25 lakh net to the kitty, witnessing a slight improvement from 20 lakh garnered on the 6th Friday. It is made on a budget of 275 crore and has raked in 31% profit at the domestic box office so far. A plus affair!

3 major worldwide milestones will be missed!

The 500 crore club

So close yet so far! Border 2 needs only 17.14 crore more in the kitty to enter the 500 crore club at the worldwide box office. However, the epic war action drama is nearing the end of its theatrical journey, leaving the target out of reach.

Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film

Jaat may not have lived upto the expectations, but Sunny Deol redeemed himself with Border 2. However, it is far away from Gadar 2, which is his highest-grossing film with a global collection of 685.19 crore.

The ‘hit’ verdict

Anurag Singh’s directorial is a success, minting respectable returns of 85.69 crores for the makers. However, it will not attain the hit tag in its lifetime. To achieve the feat, it had to earn 550 crore in its Indian journey, i.e., double its investments.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 35 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 360.69 crore*

ROI: 85.69 crore

ROI%: 31%

India gross: 425.61 crore*

Overseas gross: 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 482.86 crore*

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

