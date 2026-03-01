The war has officially begun! Advance bookings for Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic have kicked off at the US box office. We may have an early winner, but there’s a twist in the tale. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge US Box Office Advance Booking

According to Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has commenced its pre-sales in the US, accumulating $13K gross. It has sold approximately 768 tickets from 154 shows across 113 locations. There were less expectations from Aditya Dhar‘s 2025 blockbuster, which turned out to be a big success overseas. Now, high hopes are shouldered on The Revenge. There are still 18 days until the premieres, and we’re hoping the pre-sales will improve by leaps and bounds!

Toxic US Box Office Pre-Sales

On the other hand, Geetu Mohandas‘ period gangster drama Toxic has registered pre-sales of $3.3K in the US. It has sold 173 tickets so far from 109 shows across 71 locations in the North American circuit. Previously, KGF Chapter 2 has roared loud overseas. As the word spreads, Yash’s upcoming film is expected to unleash madness in advance bookings!

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic at the US Box Office

As of 18 days until the premieres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is leading the race in pre-sales. It has recorded 293% higher ticket sales. However, it is to be noticed that Yash starrer has limited shows available at the moment, almost 45 fewer than Ranveer Singh‘s spy action thriller. The clash of the titans will properly begin once the pre-sales commence in full force for both the Indian biggies!

Dhurandhar 2, as well as Toxic, will be arriving in a big box office clash in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026. With 18 days until the premieres, it will be exciting to see who leads, who dominates, and who eventually conquers the throne.

