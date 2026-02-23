Dhurandhar exceeded all expectations and amassed a historic sum at the Indian box office. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, earning close to 900 crore net. With such a tremendous success, director Aditya Dhar has become one of the most-talked-about filmmakers of Indian cinema. Now, with Dhurandhar 2 having solid buzz on the ground level, there’s no surprise that Dhar will gain more limelight.

For those who don’t know, Dhar’s filmography is just two-movie old. He marked his directorial debut with Uri – The Surgical Strike, which was both a critical and commercial success. At the Indian box office, it emerged as a blockbuster with a net collection of 244.06 crore. With such a kind of success, Dhar started gaining attention from the first movie itself.

Aditya Dhar had a blast with Dhurandhar

With Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar reached new heights of popularity. Due to his bold narrative and raw and engaging execution, he received praise for Dhurandhar. Also, he inaugurated the 800 crore club for Bollywood at the Indian box office, with the film making a historic 894.49 crore net. With this film, he also joined the league of SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, and Sukumar.

To date, only four filmmakers have crossed the 800-crore mark with their films. SS Rajamouli did with Baahubali 2 (1031 crore), followed by Prashanth Neel, who achieved the feat with KGF Chapter 2 (859.7 crore). Sukumar did it with Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore). Aditya Dhar entered the club with Dhurandhar (894.49 crore).

Dhar aims to make history at the Indian box office

Now, with Dhurandhar 2 enjoying an extraordinary buzz, expect fireworks at the Indian box office. Even with decent-to-good word of mouth, it is likely to cross 500 crore. With extraordinary word of mouth, just like part one, the film might target a historic 1000 crore milestone.

With such potential for Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar aims to make history. If the film manages to enter the 800 crore club, Dhar will become the first Indian director to reach the 800 crore net milestone twice. The chances are strong for Dhar, and let’s see how the film performs.

