O Romeo is moving ahead at a fair speed at the Indian box office. During the second weekend, it witnessed an upward graph, helping it cross 12 crore between the second Friday and the second Sunday. Overall, the film has come one step closer to the 70 crore net mark. In the meantime, it has become Shahid Kapoor‘s fourth-highest-grossing film in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did O Romeo earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Hindi romantic action thriller did a business of 3.25 crore on its second Friday, day 8. It was followed by 4.5 crore on day 9 and 4.66 crore on day 10, bringing the overall second-weekend collections to 12.41 crore. Speaking about the total collections, the film has earned 64.92 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 76.6 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Day 8 – 3.25 crore

Day 9 – 4.5 crore

Day 10 – 4.66 crore

Total – 64.92 crore

All set to become Shahid Kapoor’s 4th highest-grosser

With 64.92 crore in the kitty, O Romeo is already the fifth-highest-grossing film of Shahid Kapoor. To claim the fourth spot, the film needs to surpass R…Rajkumar (65.9 crore). As we can see, it needs only 99 lakh to beat R…Rajkumar and the feat will be comfortably accomplished today, on day 11.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor in India (net collection):

Padmaavat – 300.26 crore Kabir Singh – 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore R…Rajkumar – 65.9 crore O Romeo – 64.92 crore (10 days) Udta Punjab – 59.6 crore Haider – 58.3 crore Kaminey – 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero – 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.2 crore

More about the film

O Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and VB Films. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal in key roles.

