Shanaya Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day 2026 release, Tu Yaa Main, is a big box office disappointment. It is struggling to drive footfalls and has only recovered 27% of the total budget so far. Amid all the chaos, there’s good news as it has surpassed Adarsh Gourav’s last theatrical release. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 10

According to estimates, Tu Yaa Main earned 36 lakh on day 10. It remained on similar lines as the second Saturday, which brought in 38 lakh. The on-ground buzz is lukewarm, and competition from O’Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein, and other releases is further complicating the run.

The total collection in India has reached 5.39 crore net. Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial was made on a reported budget of 20 crore. In 10 days, the makers recovered only about 27% of the total investment. The survival thriller will, unfortunately, conclude its journey as a flop.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 4.45 crore

Day 8: 20 lakh

Day 9: 38 lakh

Day 10: 36 lakh

Total: 5.39 crore

Beats Adarsh Gourav’s Superboys Of Malegaon

Adarsh Gourvan gained worldwide recognition with Superboys Of Malegaon, which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age drama was unfortunately a box office flop, with a domestic lifetime of 5.32 crore.

In 10 days, Tu Yaa Main has managed to surpass the lifetime of Excel Entertainment’s Superboys Of Malegaon, which is indeed a saving grace amid its disappointing run.

The upcoming targets are to beat the 2026 releases, Happy Patel (6.2 crore) and Rahu Ketu (6.37 crore).

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 5.39 crore

Budget recovery: 26.95%

India gross: 6.36 crore

