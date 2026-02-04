Vir Das’ spy action comedy, Happy Patel, has concluded its box office run within three weeks of release. Released on January 16, 2026, Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh co-starrer opened to mixed reviews, and the buzz dried down in no time. The makers have suffered losses, and below are the closing collections!

How much did Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos earn at the box office?

The biggest drawback was the presence of big-budget films. During its big release, Dhurandhar stole the limelight. Later, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 took over. Besides, it was also allotted limited screens due to the presence of other films like Ikkis. Besides, even the content did not live up upto expectations, leading to its early exit from theatres.

According to the final update, Happy Patel earned 6.2 crores net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross total concluded at 7.31 crores.

Take a look at the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 5.55 crores

Week 2: 57 lakhs

Day 15: 1 lakh

Day 16: 2 lakh

Day 17: 2 lakh

Day 18: 1 lakh

Day 19: 2 lakh

Total: 6.2 crores

Happy Patel is a box office flop!

Vir Das and Kavi Shastri’s directorial was reportedly mounted at a decent budget of 25 crores. In about 19 days, the makers recovered only 25% of the total investment. Aamir Khan Productions is heading for a loss of around 18.80 crores, which is massive. Unfortunately, Happy Patel is a massive flop!

Happy Patel Box Office Closing Collection

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 6.2 crores

India gross collection – 7.31 crores

Recovery – 25%

Verdict – Flop

