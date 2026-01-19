Aamir Khan Productions is known for nurturing niche, high-concept cinema. However, this time, the bet seems to go off. Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, which marks the directorial debut of India’s best comedian Vir Das, has completed its first weekend at the box office. While the numbers might seem modest compared to typical commercial potboilers, for a quirky spy comedy, the trajectory is looking satisfactory!

After a steady start, the film witnessed a healthy jump on its third day, as compared to the opening. In total, the film has managed to perform better than the opening weekend of Laapataa Ladies, which earned 4.12 crore. However, if this is Happy News for Vir Das, it could be decided only after the Monday numbers!

Happy Patel Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, January 19, Happy Patel earned 1.4 crore at the box office. A jump from the opening day, which brought 1.25 crore. In total, the film stands at 4.25 crore in its opening weekend. The film has a few more days before Border 2 arrives!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Vir Das and Mona Singh’s film (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.5 crore

Day 3: 1.4 crore

Total: 4.25 crore

Here are the day-wise collections of Laapataa Ladies’ opening weekend.

Day 1: 1.02 crore

Day 2: 1.4 crore

Day 3: 1.7 crore

Weekend Total: 4.12 crore

Aamir Khan Productions is known for championing stories that stand apart, from Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par to Dangal and Secret Superstar. Continuing that legacy, the banner reunites with Vir Das for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. A globally loved comedian and actor, known for his acclaimed stand-up specials and roles in Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company, and cult favourite Delhi Belly, Vir Das teams up with the production house once again after Delhi Belly for this latest outing.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel is directed by Vir Das and released in theatres on 16th January 2026.

