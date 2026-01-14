When Imran Khan’s Delhi Belly, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, was released, it redefined mainstream Hindi cinema with its dark humor, quirky characters, and unapologetically offbeat energy. Years later, the same production house has returned with yet another film with the same disruptive spirit. Happy Patel intends to channel a similar mad, witty universe, this time with a modern twist.

What Is Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos About?

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos follows a well-meaning but hopelessly clumsy spy whose missions spiral into chaos at every turn. The film leans into situational comedy, awkward blunders, and unexpected consequences—something audiences who enjoy smart yet messy humor will instantly connect with. The film marks the directorial debut of popular comedian Vir Das. The film promises laughs rooted in everyday absurdities, just dialed up to a wildly unpredictable level.

Mona Singh Sees A Clear Delhi Belly Connection

Mona Singh, who has been a part of both worlds of mainstream and experimental storytelling, draws a direct parallel between the cult classic Delhi Belly and the upcoming film Happy Patel. Speaking about her experience, Mona highlighted how the essence that made Delhi Belly iconic is deeply embedded in Happy Patel as well.

Recalling the reactions Delhi Belly once received, Mona said, “They were all giving one words for Delhi Belly, woh saare words Happy Patel ke liye apt hai, dark hai, quirky hai, off beat hai, sab kuch hai. And I so enjoyed being a part of this mad, crazy universe.”

Mona’s comments set clear expectations for Happy Patel—a film that thrives on chaos, embraces unconventional humor, and refuses to follow a formula. Much like Delhi Belly, it banks on unpredictability and sharp writing to stand out, making it an exciting watch for audiences craving something refreshingly different from routine comedy fare.

Happy Patel Cast, Crew & Release Details

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos stars Vir Das in the leading role alongside Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. Vir also dons the director’s responsibility in the film produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The comedy adventure film is slated to release in theaters on January 16, 2026.

Happy Patel Trailer

