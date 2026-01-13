Bollywood fans have some exciting news to start the new year. Khosla Ka Ghosla is returning to the big screen with a new installment. The 2006 crime comedy had captured the imagination of moviegoers nationwide.

Now the franchise is back with even more drama. Fans wouldn’t have to wait long as shooting for the film is already underway.

Bomani Irani Will Return In Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Boman Irani is back as Kishan Khurana — a character that continues to live rent-free in the hearts of audiences. The actor recently shared a picture from the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 with Anupam Kher and Ranvir Shorey, and one line was enough to trigger instant nostalgia: “Aap Party Hai Ya Broker?”

The moment served as a reminder of why the film remains a cult favourite even today. Irani wrote in the caption, “Back as Kishan Khurana, with Kamal Khosla and Bunty, on the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Stepping back into Kishan Khurana’s shoes, Boman reunites with Anupam Kher’s character Kamal Khosla and Ranvir Shorey’s Bunty, recreating the magic of a trio that audiences have cherished for years. Kishan’s sharp humour, confidence, and everyday cleverness were among the most memorable aspects of the original film, making Boman’s return particularly special.

Fans Are Excited For The New Installment

The on-set reunion has sparked excitement among fans and film lovers alike, with high expectations for the sequel to retain the heart, humour, and relatability that defined the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla. With Boman Irani reprising an iconic role, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 promises a nostalgic yet fresh outing — rooted in warmth, wit, and familiar charm.

Advertisement

Tara Sharma is also set to return in the new film. For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Which Film Has More People Interested On BookMyShow?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News