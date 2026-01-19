Reeva Rachh’s devotion drama Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate surpassed every possible expectation at the box office. It emerged as the first-ever Gujarati film to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. Made on a budget of 50 lakhs, Ankit Sakhiya‘s directorial also became the most profitable Indian film of recent times. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Laalo earn in India?

It’s been a glorious theatrical journey in Indian theatres. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate enjoyed a 95-day-long run at the box office. It accumulated 96.44 crore net, as per the final update. Unfortunately, Shruhad Goswami co-starrer missed clocking a century by less than 5 crores. Including taxes, its gross total concluded at 113.79 crores.

The most profitable Indian film of modern times!

Laalo was made on a small budget of only 50 lakhs. In 95 days, the makers raked in returns of a whopping 95.94 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Reeva Rachh‘s devotional drama has accumulated massive profits of 19188%. It is an enormous blockbuster, with unreal returns!

Only Gujarati film in the 100 crore club worldwide!

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate also enjoyed a good overseas run, accumulating 7.50 crore gross. When combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total wraps 121.29 crore gross. It is the highest-grossing Gujarati film in history and the only one that has clocked a century worldwide.

In fact, the last highest-grossing film in the language was Chaal Jeevi Laiye!, which grossed around 50 crores globally. In comparison, the devotional drama has amassed over 2X higher earnings.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 50 lakh

India net: 96.44 crores

India gross: 113.79 crores

ROI: 19188%

Overseas gross: 7.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 121.29 crores

Verdict: Blockbuster

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Completes 45 Days In Theatres – Indian, Overseas & Worldwide Breakdown!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News