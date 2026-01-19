Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan led Dhurandhar is on a record-breaking spree. It has concluded its 7th weekend on a victorious note, surpassing every single Bollywood film. Aditya Dhar’s film continues to mint massive profits. Scroll below for the day 45 report!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 45

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster remained the #1 choice of the audience even in its 7th weekend. Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu, and One Two Cha Cha Cha are the new rivals at the box office, but none of them is strong enough to dominate the ticket windows. Dhurandhar earned 4.25 crores on day 45, according to the official update. It enjoyed an 18% jump compared to the 3.60 crores garnered on the seventh Saturday.

The cumulative total collection in India has surged to 879.75 crores net. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is made on a budget of 225 crores. In 45 days, it has accumulated a return on investment of 654.75 crores, which is a whopping 291% in profit percentage. The spy action thriller is the 5th most profitable Bollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Weekend 7 – 9.95 crores

Total – 879.75 crores

Records 7th biggest weekend in Hindi cinema!

Dhurandhar is surpassing our expectations with every passing day. In the 7th weekend, it collected 9.95 crores. It left behind Stree 2 (6.04 crores) with almost 65% higher earnings to record the highest 7th weekend collection in Hindi cinema.

Ranveer Singh’s film is a super-duper hit, the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. It will now approach saturation with the arrival of Border 2 on January 23, 2025.

Check out the highest 7th weekend collections in Hindi cinema:

Dhurandhar: 9.95 crores Stree 2: 6.04 crores Chhaava: 4.55 crores Drishyam 2: 4.31 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike: 4.03 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 45 Summary

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 879.75 crores

ROI – 291%

India gross – 1038.10 crores

Verdict – Super-Duper Hit

