Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar continues to make history at the Indian box office even after spending a month in theaters. Despite Ikkis impacting its show count, the Bollywood spy action thriller is refusing to slow down, and once again, it dominated the show. During the fifth weekend, it remained the first choice of moviegoers, helping the collection surpass the 12 crore mark on both Saturday and Sunday. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 31!

Registers the biggest 5th weekend at the Indian box office

On the fifth Friday, day 29, the magnum opus fell below the 10 crore mark for the first time, scoring 9.7 crores. On Saturday, day 30, it entered acceleration mode and scored an impressive 12.6 crores. On Sunday, day 31, it jumped further to score a solid 13.5 crores. Overall, it amassed a staggering 35.8 crore net in India during the fifth weekend.

With 35.8 crores, Dhurandhar has recorded the biggest fifth weekend ever at the Indian box office. To claim the top spot, it surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which did a business of 23.81 crores during its fifth weekend. If a comparison is made, the Ranveer Singh starrer made 50.35% higher earnings.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 31 days?

Including 35.8 crores of the fifth weekend, Dhurandhar has earned a whopping 820.3 crore net at the Indian box office in 31 days. It equals a gross collection of 967.95 crores.

From its current position, Aditya Dhar’s directorial needs only 15.8 crores more to surpass Pushpa 2‘s Hindi version (836.09 crores) and become the highest-grossing Hindi film. The feat is expected to be achieved in 2-3 days.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown of Dhurandhar:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Day 29 – 9.7 crores

Day 30 – 12.6 crores

Day 31 – 13.5 crores

Total – 820.3 crores

