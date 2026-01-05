Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles, is performing strongly at the Indian box office despite having completed a month in theaters. Today, on day 32, the film aims for a solid score as it has managed to sell close to 99,000 (99K) tickets through advance booking alone. Also, it is still maintaining a superb show count of 8,694. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Day 32 advance booking report of Dhurandhar

Coming from the fifth weekend, the show count has witnessed a reduction, but still, it is impressive. In a show count of 8,694 across the country, the magnum opus has managed to sell a whopping 98,210 tickets (98.2K) through the advance booking of day 32. In terms of collection, it has grossed 1.65 crores through pre-sales of the fifth Monday.

Out of 98,210 tickets sold, the national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) have sold 43,186 tickets (43.1K). It includes a sale of 21,109 tickets (21.1K) at PVR properties, while Inox has sold 15,297 tickets (15.2K). Cinepolis has witnessed a sale of 6,780 tickets (6.7K).

Set to break Pushpa 2’s record by a big margin

For those who don’t know, Pushpa 2 holds the record for the biggest fifth Monday at the Indian box office with a net collection of 2.9 crores. Going by the advance booking and an expected turnout of audiences through spot bookings, Dhurandhar aims to score 6.5-7.5 crores on its day 32, thus breaking Pushpa 2’s record by a big margin.

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Bollywood spy action thriller was theatrically released on December 5, 2025. It also features Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles. The film was produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crores.

