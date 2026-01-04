James Cameron’s third Avatar film is on track to enter the top 5 highest-grossing films post-COVID list in China this weekend. It has already become the 6th highest-grossing film at the Chinese box office in the post-pandemic era. To achieve this glorious feat, Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the lifetime collections of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Fast X in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 is on track to become the 10th fastest film to cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It is also earning winning numbers at the box office in North America on the verge of crossing a major milestone. The film is one of the top-grossing films of the past year, as it continues to entertain fans.

How much has Avatar 3 earned at the box office in China so far?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected solid numbers on its third Saturday at the box office in China. It has been revealed that Avatar 3 collected a strong $4.7 million on its third Saturday, over 61k screenings, experiencing a decline of 57.3% from the previous Saturday. After two weeks, the James Cameron-helmed magnum opus has collected $136.8 million at the box office in China.

Surpasses Fast X as the 6th highest Hollywood grosser at the Chinese box office post COVID

For the unversed, Fast X collected $135.2 million in its lifetime at the box office in China. It became the 6th highest-grossing film in China post-COVID. Avatar 3 has surpassed that collection. James Cameron‘s movie has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with its third Saturday gross.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in China post-COVID

Zootopia 2 – Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla x Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $136.8 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million

According to the report, Avatar 3 collected $280k in pre-sales for the 3rd Sunday at the Chinese box office. Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to collect $16 million to $18 million on its third three-day weekend at the box office in China.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

