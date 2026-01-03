Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest Hollywood stars globally, who also became the top-grossing star in 2025. The year has ended, and she joined another popular Hollywood franchise after the MCU with Jurassic World Rebirth, and here is her box office report card for the year 2025 as an actor. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scarlett Johansson’s 2025 releases

Scarlett had only one release this year, and it was Jurassic World Rebirth. She played Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert. She took over the franchise after Chris Pratt. Bridgerton fame Jonathan Bailey also joined her in this action-adventure flick. For the unversed, it is the fourth Jurassic World movie and the overall 7th installment in the Jurassic Park installment.

Scarlett Johansson’s success ratio [2025]

Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World: Rebirth recorded the 5th biggest opening weekend in the Jurassic Park franchise, collecting $92 million in its three-day opening weekend. Its strong opening weekend collection made Johansson the top-grossing actor, surpassing Robert Downey Jr.

In its domestic run, Jurassic World: Rebirth collected $339.6 million [via Box Office Mojo] and ended the year as the 5th highest-grosser. Internationally, the film has collected $529.5 million, and adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $869.1 million. Globally, Scarlett Johansson’s film is the 6th highest-grossing film of 2025.

The film was made on a budget of $180 million, with a break-even target of $450 million; it has earned $419.1 million more than that. Despite the slow start, it has ended its box office run as a blockbuster.

Jurassic World: Rebirth – $869.1 million [Hit]

Therefore, Scarlett Johansson ended the year with a 100% success ratio. It showcased her star power, and despite the slow start, the film has emerged as a blockbuster. It was also a crucial year for the actress as she made her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great. Scarlett has Paper Tiger in the pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Adam Driver and Miles Teller.

