Anaconda, featuring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, has also benefited on New Year’s Day and earned winning numbers on its second Thursday. The film manages to stay in the domestic top five rankings. It has crossed the $50 million mark at the worldwide box office and is on track to achieve the $100 million milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The meta reboot is facing steep competition from other films and is only surviving because there are no other pure comedy movies running in cinemas. The film is still far away from surpassing the box office collections of the 1997 cult classic of the same name. It is the seventh installment in the Anaconda film series directed by Tom Gormican.

Anaconda’s box office collection on New Year’s Day in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Jack Black and Paul Rudd starrer Anaconda collected $4.1 million on its second Thursday which was also New Year’s Day. The film declined by 54.9% from last Thursday when it opened in the theaters. It has recorded the biggest second Thursday for a pure comedy at the domestic box office in over two years. After just eight days, the film has reached $35.9 million at the North American box office.

Worldwide collection update

Made on a budget of $45 million, the film has collected $20 million at the overseas box office so far, with the total still counting. Allied to the domestic cume of $35.9 million, the worldwide collection is $55.9 million. Thus, it has recovered its production budget and marches towards the break-even target of $112.5 million.

What is the film about?

The film follows a group of childhood friends who attempt to remake the original 1997 film, only to be attacked by a giant and murderous anaconda. Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandie Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello starrer Anaconda was released on December 25.

