Avatar: Fire and Ash is very close to hitting the mega milestone at the worldwide box office. It has hit a major milestone globally after surpassing Jurassic World: Rebirth as the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025. It has collected winning numbers on New Year’s Day at the overseas box office, thus beginning 2026 on a great note like others. Scroll below for the deets.

How much has the film earned domestically so far?

Avatar 3 collected $15.7 million at the box office in North America on its second Thursday on New Year’s Day. The film has reached a cumulative domestic box office total of $265.9 million. It is expected to cross the $300 million milestone this weekend. The film rules at #1 in the domestic box office rankings.

Crosses $900 million milestone worldwide!

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash collected solid $37.2 million on its third Thursday at the overseas box office, which was also New Year’s Day. Therefore, the film collected $669 million internationally in 53 markets. Allied to the film’s $265.9 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of Avatar 3 has crossed the $900 million milestone and now stands at $934.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $265.9 million

International – $669.0 million

Worldwide – $934.9 million

Surpasses Jurassic World: Rebirth as the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025

For the unversed, Jurassic World: Rebirth collected $869.1 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. It was the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Avatar 3 has surpassed the global haul of Jurassic World: Rebirth as the new fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. It will pass A Minecraft Movie’s $958.1 million global haul and the $1 billion milestone this weekend only.

Check out the latest top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025

James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

