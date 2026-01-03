Lionsgate’s The Housemaid, with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in the lead, has kicked off 2026 with strong box office momentum. The daily US charts place the film back in the top three, after it surpassed Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme in daily earnings. Only James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and Disney’s billion-dollar animated sequel Zootopia 2 stand above it in daily numbers.

Lionsgate Eyes A Major Domestic Milestone

The Housemaid also moves closer to a key studio milestone as its domestic earnings are nearing the $100 million mark, a level no Lionsgate title has reached since The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023.

The Housemaid Box Office Numbers Show Steady Growth

The movie’s current worldwide earnings stand at $77.1 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Domestic collections account for $60.8 million (as on January 1, 2026) from 3,042 theatres across the United States, whereas overseas markets have added $16.3 million (last reported) from 10 regions, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

Domestic – $60.8 million

International – $16.3 million

Worldwide – $77.1 million

Since its release, the erotic thriller, also featuring Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone, has followed a steady and reliable path at the box office. The movie opened on December 19 with $19 million during its first weekend. A follow-up weekend after Christmas delivered $15.3 million, confirming audience interest beyond opening curiosity. Holiday dates further added to the total, with $3.4 million earned on Christmas Day and $2.1 million on New Year’s Eve.

A Powerful Box Office Performance Upon The New Year’s Arrival

The start of 2026 added another layer of strength to The Housemaid. January 1 brought in $4.6 million on Thursday alone, a surge of 113.5% compared to New Year’s Eve and an increase of 32% over Christmas Day numbers.

The production costs for The Housemaid stood at $35 million, and returns have already exceeded more than double that figure. A few million remain before reaching the estimated $87.5 million break-even point. With the third weekend now approaching, the path toward that mark appears well within reach.

