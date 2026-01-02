Timothee Chalamet’s film is a Hollywood rising star, and his Marty Supreme is up against Avatar: Fire and Ash at the box office and is still performing well. It has recorded A24’s biggest Wednesday at the box office in North America. Globally, the film is on track to beat Bob Odenkirk starrer Nobody 2. Keep scrolling for more.

Marty Supreme at the worldwide box office

Timothee Chalamet starrer comedy film collected $2.4 million on Wednesday at the box office in North America. It has recorded the biggest Wednesday ever in A24’s history at the domestic box office. The film declined by 42.1% on Tuesday, the discount day. It is more than the Civil War’s $1.9 million Wednesday haul. The film has been running in 2,668 theaters, and in just seven days, it has hit $38.9 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Marty Supreme grossed $2.05 million at the international box office. In addition to the $38.9 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the comedy film stands at $41.04 million. It continues to earn winning numbers at the domestic box office, staying in the domestic top 5 rankings.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $38.9 million

International – $2.0 million

Worldwide – $41.0 million

Set to surpass the global haul of Nobody 2

Nobody 2 is the sequel to Nobody, featuring Bob Odenkirk in the leading role. The movie collected $41.6 million worldwide, including $21.6 million domestically. Nobody 2 is # the 69th-highest-grossing film of 2025, and Marty Supreme is at #71 with its $41.0 million global total. Timothee Chalamet‘s film is less than $1 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Nobody 2 and becoming the 69th highest-grossing film of 2025.

What is Marty Supreme about?

Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser, an ambitious hustler in 1950s New York who chases fame and fortune by trying to turn table tennis into a serious sport, risking everything in his relentless pursuit of greatness. Marty Supreme was released nationwide on December 25.

