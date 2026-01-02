The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 has entered 2026 with a new box office achievement. The Zootopia sequel has emerged as 2025’s fifth-highest-grossing film by outgrossing Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good. The sequel is also on track to surpass the original movie, and this achievement is already underway before the film enters the weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature is one of the biggest releases of the past year and will still be rocking the cinemas for a few more weeks. People often tend to go to fun family movies during the holidays, so these kinds of films work well at the box office. The mega hit is on the verge of wrapping up its journey at the box office, but it is still earning solid numbers.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in North America after 36 days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Zootopia 2 collected $4.5 million at the domestic box office on its 6th Wednesday. It registered the 5th biggest Wednesday ever for Thanksgiving animations, with a 42.6% increase from last Wednesday, despite the loss of 170 theaters the previous Thursday. After thirty-six days of running in cinemas, the film has reached a cumulative total of $337.6 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Wicked: For Good as 2025’s 5th highest-grosser

The Zootopia sequel has surpassed the domestic total of Wicked: For Good as the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025. Wicked: For Good has collected $334.4 million at the domestic box office so far and is still running in theaters. Zootopia’s sequel has surpassed Wicked: For Good and is now the new 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office.

Check out the latest top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Superman – $354.1 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $339.6 million Zootopia 2 – $337.9 million

Zootopia 2 is expected to earn between $370 million and $400 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. It might break into the domestic top 3 of 2025. Globally, the film has reached a cumulative total of $1.46 billion and was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $337.9 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

