After spending a month in theaters, Wicked: For Good has grossed $484.2 million worldwide, placing it among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2025 so far (as per Box Office Mojo). By comparison, the first Wicked film collected $758.8 million globally, finishing as the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2024, a year dominated by Inside Out 2 with its massive $1.7 billion haul. As of now, the sequel’s worldwide earnings are around 36.2% lower than those of its predecessor.

Among 2025 releases, Wicked: For Good, which is still playing in theaters, is currently trailing just behind the year’s highest-grossing horror title, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which has earned $494.7 million worldwide. If the musical fantasy sequel maintains steady momentum in the coming weeks, it has a realistic shot at overtaking the horror hit on the global charts.

Now, let’s take a closer look at how both Wicked films performed at the domestic and worldwide box office and find out which installment proved more profitable relative to its production budget.

Wicked vs. Wicked: For Good – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two Wicked films performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $475 million

International: $283.8 million

Worldwide: $758.8 million

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $320.5 million

International: $163.7 million

Worldwide: $484.2 million

Which Wicked Film Earned More Box Office Profit Over Budget?

Both films were produced on an estimated budget of $150 million each (as per Comic Book). With a worldwide gross of $758.8 million, the first Wicked generated a surplus of $608.8 million over its production cost.

In contrast, Wicked: For Good has so far earned $484.2 million globally, translating to a surplus of $334.2 million. This puts the sequel’s box office profit around 45.1% lower than that of the original film at the same point of comparison.

However, when viewed collectively rather than competitively, together, the two films have earned $1.243 billion worldwide against a combined production budget of $300 million, resulting in a massive $943 million surplus so far, cementing Wicked as one of the most profitable franchises in recent years.

What’s Wicked & Wicked: For Good All About

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

Note: In this article, “profit” refers to the surplus of worldwide box office earnings over the films’ production budgets.

