The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants did not impress the people much at the cinemas on its opening day and is losing the opening weekend race against another animation, David. The film has also recorded the lowest Friday opening in the franchise, excluding The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’s release, which came out amid the pandemic. Keep scrolling for more.

The film received positive ratings from the critics and the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it an aggregate rating of 87% on the site, and their collective consensus stated, “A self-contained adventure with spiffy animation and a sweet message embedded in its goofy goober-ness, The Search for SquarePants is one of SpongeBob’s most delightful big-screen outings yet.” The audience gave it a rating of 77% on the site’s Popcornmeter.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ box office collection on day 1 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants added a modest collection on its opening day at the box office in North America. It landed at #4 in the domestic box office rankings, collecting just $6 million on its opening day. Angel Studios’ David performed better than this SpongeBob movie.

How does it stack up against other SpongeBob movies?

The last SpongeBob movie, Sponge on the Run, was released amid the pandemic and thus had a limited release, collecting just $338k on its opening day in North America. Notably, the 2025 movie has earned the lowest Friday opening day at the box office in North America.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – $14.9 million The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie – $9.6 million The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants – $6 million

More about the film

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is tracking to earn between $15 million and $18 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America.

Directed by long-time series contributor Derek Drymon, the film features the show’s familiar voice cast along with George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, and Mark Hamill. The story centers on SpongeBob as he sets out to prove his courage by joining the ghost pirate, The Flying Dutchman, on a perilous journey through the Underworld. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was released on December 19.

