The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is the fourth film in the SpongeBob SquarePants film franchise. The animated feature released on Friday, and it is going to be battling Avatar: Fire and Ash and other biggies already running in theaters. The film has recorded a decent collection on Thursday and is also eyeing a healthy opening weekend at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is based on the SpongeBob SquarePants television series. The film features the regular voice cast alongside George Lopez, Ice Spice, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, Regina Hall, and Mark Hamill. The previous movie, Sponge on the Run, was released during the pandemic, and it was not released overseas.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ Thursday previews collection in North America

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants collected a strong $1.4 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America. It is hopeful because Search for SquarePants is up against Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Housemaid, and David as well. All of them were released on Friday.

The latest SpongeBob movie was beaten by David’s preview collection, which earned $1.8 million. David might as well surpass Search for SquarePants at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

Despite facing competition from the James Cameron giant, the SpongeBob SquarePants movie is poised for a strong opening weekend at the box office in North America. As per industry insights, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is expected to earn between $15 million and $20 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America.

What is the film about?

The story centers on SpongeBob as he sets out to prove his courage by embarking on an adventure with the ghostly pirate, the Flying Dutchman, through the Underworld. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

